Prohibition: Nitish Kumar's 2016 Gambit Now 2025 Bihar Polls Lightning Rod

In Bihar's politics, prohibition has always remained a controversial, deeply debated subject, and it is becoming increasingly so with the Assembly elections just months away.

In April 2016, the Nitish Kumar government implemented a ban on the sale and consumption of liquor across the state, and the official justification was that it would improve law and order, reduce domestic violence, and improve social as well as health standards.

Nine years on, however, both the benefits and the drawbacks of the liquor ban are still sharply contested.

Recently, former chief minister and leader of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, Jitan Ram Manjhi, made a striking statement on prohibition. The sale of liquor in moderate amounts, the NDA ally had said, should be allowed and cases registered against such people must be withdrawn. His remarks not only intensified the debate around the liquor ban but also exposed political and social contradictions.

When Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced prohibition in 2016, he pitched it as a historic reform with clear objectives to reduce domestic violence. It was also believed that the step would help improve health conditions by limiting alcohol-related diseases, apart from saving household income, which would have otherwise been wasted on liquor.

Mr Kumar tied prohibition to women's empowerment, arguing that women suffered the most because of alcohol abuse. Surveys since then have indicated that public drinking, street brawls, and intoxicated violence have visibly reduced, especially in rural Bihar.

Prohibition also became a tool of law-and-order politics. The JDU leader projected it as a symbol of firmness - raids, seizures, and crackdowns on smuggling networks were showcased as proof that his administration upheld the "rule of law". Even now, state government statistics on seizures of liquor, drugs, and illegal arms are regularly presented as evidence of proactive governance.

Health, Wealth and Happiness?

As per data released by the government, cases of domestic violence in Bihar fell by about 12% between 2015-16 and 2019-20. Many women openly credit prohibition for this.

Mr Kumar's government also argues that the overall health of the people of the state has improved because of the liquor ban. Institutions such as the Patna Medical College and Darbhanga Medical College have reported a notable decline in alcohol-related diseases. Cases of liver ailments linked to alcohol consumption, for instance, reportedly fell by 18% between 2015-16 and 2020.

Since prohibition was imposed, nights are also much quieter than they used to be in villages and small towns. Public spaces once filled with intoxicated groups have become more peaceful. This social transformation is also often highlighted in political campaigns.

In addition to all of this, prohibition has given Nitish Kumar a long-term political advantage, especially among women. By branding it a "women-centric reform", he built a loyal vote bank that has repeatedly backed him at the hustings.

Losses, And A Mafia

But there are flip sides, too.

The first is the huge loss to Bihar in terms of taxes. Before prohibition, the state earned around Rs 4,000 crore annually from liquor sales, which has now been wiped out. Between 2016 and 2025, it is estimated to have lost over Rs 30,000 crore in revenue.

Industry, and especially tourism, have taken a hit. Entrepreneurs complain that operating in a "dry state" discourages both investment and tourism.

The law also gave rise to illegal trade and smuggling and created a liquor mafia in the state, flush with cash and muscle power. According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, more than 2.25 lakh cases of prohibition violation were registered in Bihar. Liquor smuggling from neighbouring states - Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal - and from across the border in Nepal also increased sharply.

The illegal liquor business also put immense pressure on courts and jails. Between 2016 and 2024, over 4 lakh cases related to prohibition piled up in Bihar's courts.

And, buried among all these figures, lies a shocking statistic - around 20-25% of the state's prison inmates are there on charges of violating the prohibition law, placing an enormous burden on both the judiciary and prison infrastructure.

The law also acted as a catalyst for increased corruption. The police were given full responsibility to enforce prohibition, but this led to increased greasing of palms and extortion. Individuals and petty offenders are often punished, while major mafia networks have found ways to escape harsher consequences. This selective enforcement has angered the masses.

And then there is the allegation that there has been a disproportionate impact of prohibition on the poor - an issue that is extremely politically significant. Many daily-wage earners caught drinking or transporting liquor have faced heavy fines and jail terms. Several families lost their livelihood for months as their primary earners remained imprisoned.

Political Conflict

It is this impact on the poor that has triggered statements against prohibition by the likes of Jitan Ram Manjhi - an NDA ally, former chief minister and current Union Minister.

"The prohibition law has become a curse for the poor. Rich people manage to procure liquor secretly, but it is the poor who get caught," he said.

This statement is politically loaded for several reasons. Mr Manjhi himself belongs to the Dalit community and his political base lies among the poor and marginalised. Since this section has suffered disproportionately under prohibition, his statement channels their frustration.

Mr Manjhi's statement also shows cracks within the NDA - reflecting the pressure allies face, as many of their voters are directly affected by prohibition-related arrests and penalties.

Interestingly, while Mr Kumar links prohibition to women's support, Mr Manjhi highlights the plight of poor working-class men. This sets up a political conflict ahead of the elections later this year.

As Bihar moves toward the assembly elections, prohibition is becoming a lightning rod for debate. The chief minister continues to portray it as a tool for women's empowerment and social reform while the opposition parties like the RJD, Congress, and the Left attack it as a "failure of governance," citing revenue losses, black markets, and corruption.

For Mr Kumar's allies like Mr Manjhi, it is a chance to connect with affected groups - especially poor Dalit and backward-class men - by voicing their grievances.

The challenge for Nitish Kumar and the NDA is clear: they must decide whether to stick firmly with women's support, continuing to defend prohibition as a symbol of empowerment and moral reform, or adjust the policy - maybe by introducing controlled sale of liquor - to ease pressure and blunt the attack from the opposition, and sometimes even from allies.