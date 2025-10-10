Liquor Case-Accused Andhra MP Seeks Probe Into 'Fake Alcohol Racket'

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP PV Midhun Reddy has written to Union Home minister Amit Shah, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged spurious Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) racket in Andhra Pradesh.

The Lok Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh's Rajampet has alleged that illegal manufacturing and sale of counterfeit liquor, which poses a severe public health risk, is being conducted under the "political patronage" of the current ruling coalition.

The demand by the YSRCP leader introduces a significant layer of political irony, as Reddy himself is a prominent accused in an alleged multi-crore liquor scam filed by the incumbent N Chandrababu Naidu-led government, and is currently out on conditional bail.

In his letter, Reddy argued that the magnitude of the alleged spurious liquor operation, which has recently seen major busts in areas like Mulakalacheruvu and Ibrahimpatnam, and allegedly involves associates of ruling party leaders, is too vast and politically sensitive for a fair probe by the state's agencies.

He stressed that only a central agency like the CBI can ensure an impartial investigation into the network endangering citizens' lives.

"The government must intervene immediately to ensure the safety of the public," the YSRCP leader stated, while his party simultaneously accuses the Telugu Desam Party-led coalition of promoting illicit liquor for financial gain.

Reddy was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the state government, in July. He is named as Accused No 4 in a case in connection with a Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam that allegedly took place during the previous YSRCP regime between 2019 and 2024. The SIT accused him of being a "core conspirator" who orchestrated policy changes to secure kickbacks from distilleries.

After spending 71 days in judicial custody at Rajahmundry Central Jail, Reddy was granted conditional bail by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court last month. His bail conditions include furnishing a bond of Rs 2 lakh, appearing before the SIT twice a week, and refraining from making any public comments about the alleged scam.

The YSRCP has consistently maintained that the case against Reddy is "politically motivated" and part of a "vindictive conspiracy" by the Naidu government to silence the opposition. Conversely, the ruling TDP has dismissed the YSRCP's current allegations regarding spurious liquor as "baseless propaganda" aimed at diverting public attention from the alleged Rs 3,200 crore scam.