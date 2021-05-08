Lion Kills 35-Year-Old Man In Gujarat's Junagadh District

The victim was trying to save his goat from the lion, an official said. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man was mauled to death by a lion at Madhupur village in Gujarat's Junagadh district in the early hours of Saturday, a forest official said.

The incident occurred in Talala range of Gir (west) forest division around 1 am, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Junagadh, Dushyant Vasavada said.

The victim, identified as Bahadurbhai Jivabhai, was trying to save his goat from the lion, he said.

After the incident, the lion was captured by a team of forest department personnel, the official added.

"Jivabhai was sleeping outside a hut at the mango orchard in Madhupur village, when the lion tried to attack a goat tied there. Jivabhai tried to save the goat from the lion. However, the wild animal mauled him to death," Vasavada said.