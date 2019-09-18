Lightning Kills 18 People In Bihar During Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rain lashed several parts of the state since Tuesday afternoon.

At least 18 people were killed in Bihar in lightning strikes during heavy rainfall since Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Bihar Disaster Management Department, lightning claimed altogether 18 lives with Gaya and Kaimur accounting for three casualties each, followed by Patna, Bhojpur, East Champaran, Siwan and Arwal (two each) and Katihar and Jehanabad districts (one each).

Heavy rain lashed several parts of the state since Tuesday afternoon, which continued till the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the weather department, Patna recorded 95.5 mm of rainfall followed by Darbhanga (75.2 mm), Dehri (59.6 mm), Forbesganj (51.4 mm) Chhapra (44.6 mm), Supaul (39.1 mm) and Muzaffarpur (21.4 mm).

Bihar has recorded deficient rainfall this year, and the state cabinet had last week marked 102 blocks of 18 districts for special assistance in the wake of a drought-like situation.

