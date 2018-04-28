Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Successfully Fires Beyond Visual Range Missile

Defence Ministry officials said the test firing of the missile from a Tejas jet was carried out Saturday off the Goa coast and it met all operational requirements.
Earlier, Tejas was given clearance for deployment of armaments and other missiles.
The Indian Air Force had ordered 40 Tejas Mark-1 version and a request for proposal was issued to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in December for procurement of another batch of 83 Tejas at a cost of around Rs 50,000 crore.
Officials said the successful launch of the BVR missile will expedite issuance of the Final Operational Clearance to the aircraft developed by state-run aerospace behemoth HAL and Aeronautical Development Agency of Defence Research and Development Organisation.
"The Light Combat Aircraft successfully fired Derby air-to-air BVR Range missile to expand the firing envelope as well as to demonstrate safe operation of the aircraft," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
It said the missile was launched from the LCA piloted by Wing Commander Siddharth Singh Friday from the firing range off the Goa coast after exhaustive study of the missile separation characteristics.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman complimented the DRDO and other agencies involved in making Tejas a world-class aircraft.
DRDO Chairman S Christopher said with this firing, the Tejas has achieved another major milestone towards FOC certification.
"Integration of Derby, a BVR class missile, is one of the major objectives of Final Operational Clearance (FOC) of LCA Tejas," said the ministry.
The aircraft was tracked by two other Tejas aircraft in close formation to capture the firing event in the specially instrumented high speed cameras for detailed analysis of the test launch of the missile.
The entire planning, practice sorties and final firing was carried out by ADA and its National Flight Test Centre.
It said Tejas has successfully completed a series of captive flight trials to clear Derby for the full operational capability.