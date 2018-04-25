India-Made Tejas Fighter Performs Well At Gagan Shakti, Officials Worried About Slow Production

The indigenously-manufactured Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas has performed well while it was put to trial by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in war-like operational conditions during Gagan Shakti, its biggest ever 14-day war exercise."We did trials and validation of operational efficiency of LCA Tejas. We were able to generate six sorties per platform per day. In this exercise, we had deployed eight platforms," said an IAF official who was associated with this exercise.The exercise started on April 8 and concluded on April 21. On the first day, six of Tejas jets reported "snag". "But we were able to get those rectified soon," said the official.Officials said that a key focus of the exercise was to check IAF's readiness to deal with a biological, chemical and nuclear war and we were satisfied with our capability to deal with such situations. While the officials associated with the exercise expressed satisfaction regarding the performance of Tejas, they were also worried about the slow production rate."We are happy with the Tejas. We are looking for fast production and also induction into the force," they said.The Tejas Light Combat Aircraft is a supersonic, single-seat, single-engine multi-role light fighter jet that has been under development since 1983 by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).The ninth IAF Tejas LCA completed its maiden flight in March. On July 1, 2016, the LCA Tejas was inducted into the 'Flying Daggers' 45 Squadron of the IAF and has been placed to replace the MiG-21 aircraft.In Gagan Shakti 2018, the IAF displayed its might and conducted the biggest-ever exercise with a focus on key areas like long distance operations, aerial combat, air-to-surface combat, paratrooper assault and medical evacuation.In this exercise, the Air Force validated its 'Swing Capability' where the IAF can get ready and reach from Western to Northern sector within 48 hours.About the two-front war-like situation, the sources said, "We have tried to maximise what we have. We have to fight with what we have."In this exercise, 1,400 officers and 14,000 men participated. There were a total of 11,000 sorties conducted within days, which otherwise are done in a month's time. 9,000 sorties done by the fighter aircraft alone were conducted in the pan-India peacetime air operations.

As part of the massive drill, the IAF deployed its entire assets for the pan-India exercise with fighter jets, equipped with strategic weapons like Brahmos and Harpoon anti-ship missiles, carrying out deep penetration strikes to revalidate its strategic reach.

The combat drill was carried out at a time when China was increasing its assertiveness along the borders with India and while Pakistan has been continuing its skirmishes along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.



The exercise covered all terrains including desert, high altitude areas like Ladakh and maritime sphere.



During combat drills near Sino-India border, the IAF significantly focused on inter valley transfer of troops considering various possible situations of conflict and taking a lesson from the Doklam standoff.



Ensuring serviceability of fighter aircraft and various missile systems were a priority area and the IAF succeeded in its endeavour, officials said.





The serviceability of surface-to-air missiles were around 97 per cent while serviceability of fighter jets were close to 80 per cent, they said.fit crew up to 48 years of age were employed during the exercise.