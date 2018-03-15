Government Hasn't Decided On New Fighter Jet Deal, Say Sources On Reports There has been no request made by the government to the Air Force to specifically evaluate Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet as suggested in some reports.

49 Shares EMAIL PRINT The F/A-18 is a frontline fighter used extensively by the US Navy onboard its aircraft carriers New Delhi: Defence Ministry sources today denied there was a deadline for it to issue a Request For Information (RFI) from aerospace companies on a fresh tender for combat aircraft meant to supplement the Indian Air Force's fleet of Sukhoi-30s, Rafales (on order) and Tejas fighters. Neither, the sources add, has the government asked the Air Force to specifically evaluate Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet, as suggested in some reports.



The F/A-18, a frontline fighter used extensively by the US Navy onboard its aircraft carriers, did not meet the IAF's technical requirements in the deal for Medium Multi-role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA), which was eventually scrapped by the government in 2016 when it opted for 36 Rafale fighters from France in a controversial direct-buy worth over Rs 58,000 crore.



While a version of the US Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet is indeed on offer to the IAF, so are other fighters from a host of international aerospace firms including the US F-16 Block 70IN, Swedish Gripen E/F, Russian MiG-35 and French Rafale.



The Indian Navy, for its part, is also looking at a new fighter for a new aircraft carrier that it proposes to build at home. Senior officials in the Defence Ministry have, however, said that there has been no decision on whether the government plans to go ahead with this proposal. Neither is the Navy close to shortlisting its fighter of choice.



All international aerospace companies that intend to participate in a competitive Indian defence deal need to follow a



The new tender being discussed now is a virtual re-run of the old process and comes at a time when the government has made it clear that its priority is to



Earlier this month, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters, "we are not ditching'' the Tejas and that monetary ''provisions for Tejas Mk-2 are being made.''



