Lift Crashes 11 Storeys Down In Gurgaon, 3 Badly Injured

The incident took place in an apartment block in Gurgaon's DLF Phase 4.
The lift crashed from the 9th floor to Minus 2 in the basement.
The lift had the woman who was residing in the high-rise, her domestic help and her driver. All three have been hospitalized.
The driver is said to be critical. The woman will need a knee-replacement surgery, say reports.
The lift, according to reports, was in poor condition.
A police case has been filed.
Reports suggest the lifts were to be changed four years ago, but was postponed by a referendum organized by the residents of the lower floors of the building.
The building is apparently 20 years old.