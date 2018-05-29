Lift Crashes 11 Storeys Down In Gurgaon, 3 Badly Injured The incident took place at an apartment building in Gurgaon's DLF Phase 4.

Three people have been badly injured after a lift they were travelling in crashed 11 storeys in Gurgaon today.

The incident took place at an apartment building in Gurgaon's DLF Phase 4.



The incident took place in an apartment block in Gurgaon's DLF Phase 4.



The lift crashed from the 9th floor to Minus 2 in the basement.



The lift had the woman who was residing in the high-rise, her domestic help and her driver. All three have been hospitalized.



The driver is said to be critical. The woman will need a knee-replacement surgery, say reports.



The lift, according to reports, was in poor condition.



A police case has been filed.



Reports suggest the lifts were to be changed four years ago, but was postponed by a referendum organized by the residents of the lower floors of the building.



The building is apparently 20 years old.



