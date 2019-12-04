LG Murmu Asks For 'Rooftop Solar Systems' For All Government Buildings In Jammu And Kashmir

The entire load in the Kashmir region on the evening of November 7 plummeted to 30 MW, said GC Murmu.

Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu has issued a direction to provide ''rooftop solar systems'' to all government buildings in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory as part of energy efficiency measures, a government spokesperson said.

The directions were given by Murmu during the first meeting of Administrative Council on Tuesday in which the power scenario across the union territory was reviewed, the official spokesperson said Power Development Department Commissioner-Secretary Hirdesh Kumar made a detailed presentation highlighting the power scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, including the status of restoration of power supply post snowfall on November 6 and 7 in Kashmir region.

GC Murmu directed to conduct an audit of all 220 KV and 132 KV transmission line towers and take corrective measures before the start of the next winter season to prevent damage to the power structure, he said.

The Administrative Council was apprised that after commissioning of 220 KV Zainakote-Aulesteng line, which is expected by the end of February 2020, an additional 320 MVA capacity will be added to the system which will bring much-needed relief in Kashmir region and bring down power curtailment.

The Council was also apprised that the Power Development Department has fixed target of achieving 100 per cent metering by installing prepaid and smart meters by March 2021.

Following snowfall, the power supply in the entire Kashmir region was severely affected, especially in districts of Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Shopian, the Council was informed.

The districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Budgam were also badly affected.

Restoration works were initiated on a war footing and power supply was fully restored in districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, and Kulgam by November 10, the spokesman said.

However, due to the collapse of transmission line towers of the lines feeding Nihalpul, Amargarh and Magam grids, the power supply to districts of Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora was restored by erecting Emergency Restoration Structures (ERS), he added.