'Let Him Go': BS Yediyurappa Slams Karnataka BJP Leader For Resignation

Mr Yediyurappa said the party had not asked Mr Shettar to retire from politics. (File)

Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Sunday strongly criticised former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar for his decision to quit the party after being denied ticket to contest the May 10 Assembly elections, saying the people would not pardon him.

Noting that Mr Shettar had served as the party's state unit President, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Chief Minister, Mr Yediyurappa asked, "What injustice have we done to Shettar?" He said the people of his region would not pardon him.

The party's central leadership has suggested him to name a family member for the ticket, and also offered him to make a Rajya Sabha member and a Union Minister, he said.

Mr Yediyurappa said the party had not asked him to retire from politics.

"Why are you going to Congress? Did we say that we are not giving you power?", Mr Yediyurappa, a former Chief Minister asked. "What injustice have we done to him? He has already decided to go to Congress. Let him go." He said no power can stop the BJP from coming back to power in Karnataka. "We will come back to power with a clear majority".

In a jolt to the ruling BJP ahead of the elections, Mr Shettar tendered his resignation as MLA today.

His decision came after the party's central leadership made it clear that he would not be given a ticket to contest the polls. Mr Shettar had on Saturday said he would resign as an MLA and also part ways with the saffron party. The 67-year-old reiterated that he was firm on contesting the elections.

He submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district.

