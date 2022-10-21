Leopard Spotted On Maruti Suzuki Plant Premises Near Delhi

The police also reached the spot and informed forest and wildlife officials. (Representational)

A leopard was spotted on the premises of the Maruti Suzuki plant in IMT Manesar, a forest department official said on Friday.

A forest department team had inspected the area but could not find the leopard in or out of the premises, a senior forest official said on Friday.

According to the police the leopard was spotted inside the premises at around 7.20 am on Wednesday through the CCTV cameras by a worker who raised the alarm.

The Maruti management issued a safety advisory for the workers and others.

The police also reached the spot and informed forest and wildlife officials.

"In the CCTV footage, the leopard was seen coming inside the plant from Kasan village side but after a 2 hour-long search operation we could not find any leopard there," said inspector Subhash Chand, SHO of IMT Manesar police station.

"Possibility cannot be ruled out that the big cat has left the factory and returned to the Aravalli region. The area is under forest team's vigil and we are taking precautions," said M S Malik, Principal Chief Conservator.

