Leopard Enters Village, Kills 12-Year-Old Girl In Uttar Pradesh

The incident happened in Majhar village in Kakraha range on Wednesday evening, when the girl, identified as Rinki, was cutting grass outside her house.

All India | | Updated: March 07, 2019 18:47 IST
A forest department team is being deployed to locate and catch the leopard. (Representational)


Bahraich: 

A leopard strayed into a village and killed a 12-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, officials said today.

The incident happened in Majhar village in Kakraha range on Wednesday evening, when the girl, identified as Rinki, was cutting grass outside her house. The leopard dragged the girl and mauled her.

Late in the night, her body was discovered in a field near her house. The body has been sent for postmortem, officials said.

The area comes under the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctury.

A Revenue Department team visited the site this morning.

Officials said a Forest Department team is being deployed to locate and catch the leopard.

