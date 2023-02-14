Left Parties Slam Centre Over Searches At BBC's Delhi, Mumbai Offices

The CPI(M) on Tuesday hit out at the Centre over IT "raids" on the British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai, questioning if India remains the "mother of democracy".

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also slammed the government for not accepting the opposition demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group issue.

"First ban BBC documentaries. No JPC/enquiry into Adani exposures. Now IT raids on BBC offices! India: 'Mother of democracy'?" Mr Yechury said in a tweet.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam, on the other hand, said the "IT survey" was the attempt of a "frightened government" to "strangle" the voice of truth.

He also alleged that the action was a "raid" and not a "survey".

"Raid on BBC! They call it survey! This survey is killing spree of a frightened govt. To strangle the voice of truth. World is witnessing it. When Modi preside over G-20, they will ask about India's record on freedom of press. Can he reply truth fully?" Mr Viswam said in a tweet.

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, officials said.

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question".

The action, it is learnt, was initiated by the director general of the Income Tax Department in Mumbai across three premises.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)