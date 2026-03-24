Lebanon Withdraws Iranian Ambassador's Accreditation, Orders Him To Leave

Lebanon's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had withdrawn its approval of the Iranian ambassador's accreditation, giving him until Sunday to leave the country.

The ministry said in a statement that it had summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires in Lebanon and informed him of "the Lebanese state's decision to withdraw approval of the accreditation of the appointed Iranian ambassador, Mohammad Reza Sheibani, and declare him persona non grata, demanding that he leave Lebanese territory no later than next Sunday".

The ministry said it had also summoned Lebanon's ambassador to Iran "in light of what the Lebanese state described as Tehran's violation of diplomatic norms and established practices between the two countries", after Beirut accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of commanding Hezbollah's operations in its war against Israel.

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