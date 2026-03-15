'Will Shoot You In Forehead': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Threat To Singer Badshah

Singer-rapper Badshah has received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, days after he was accused of using objectionable lyrics on women and minors in his new song 'Tateeree'.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang members, in a purported post on Facebook, threatened Badshah of "shooting him in his forehead". "Singer Badshah, you have tried to ruin the culture of Haryana. We showed you the trailer in your club in 2024; next time we will shoot you directly in the forehead," the post read.

In 2024, an explosion occurred outside a club in Chandigarh, the Seville Bar and Lounge, owned by singer and rapper Badshah - for which Goldy Brar, a Canada-based terrorist linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, had claimed responsibility.

In the post, Randeep Malik and Anil Pandit - both allegedly members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang - also claimed responsibility for a recent firing incident outside an office in Panipat.

"I, Randeep Malik and Anil Pandit (USA), take responsibility for the firing that took place today at the Western Union (Hawala) office of Gary and Shanky, associated with the Hawala business, on Assandh Road, Panipat. These people were harming the country's economy by sending money abroad through Hawala. We had warned them earlier over the phone, but they did not understand. Today's incident is just a trailer; the full picture is yet to come. Those involved in Hawala operations should mend their ways in time, or they will face dire consequences," it read.

It also ended with the names of several individuals and groups believed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

NDTV, however, could not verify the post.

'Tateeree' row

Badshah has been facing significant backlash over his latest Haryanvi track 'Tateeree', which allegedly features objectionable lyrics and visuals. A case was filed against Badshah based on a complaint lodged by a Panchkula resident.

The song was released on Badshah's official YouTube channel and went viral.

Last week, Badshah issued an apology, saying he never meant to hurt anyone with the track.

"My new song has been released, and I am seeing that the lyrics and the visual representation have caused a lot of people, especially from Haryana, a lot of hurt. Firstly, I want to say that I am from Haryana. Those who know me will vouch for the fact that my entire identity rests on it. I am a proud Haryanvi. I never had the intention or the aim to speak of any women or children of Haryana in this manner," he said.

Badshah added, "I am from the hip hop genre, so the lyrics are often added on to show the competition down, for the competitor. This was never meant for the women or the children. I would never do that. I have always tried to uplift Haryana's culture, however I can. But if this has caused hurt to anyone, I would like to express my heartfelt apology. I hope that you will consider me as Haryana's son, your own son, and forgive me."