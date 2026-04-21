Caller Claims Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Ties, Threatens RTO Officer In Bengaluru

The Soladevanahalli Police in Bengaluru have registered a case after a Maharashtra-based Regional Transport Office (RTO) allegedly received a life-threatening phone call from a person claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

According to the First Information Report, the complainant, Prasad Shivadas Nalavade (33), an RTO officer from Maharashtra's Thane, received the call on April 12 while he was attending a road safety programme and cricket event at the Ashok Rising Star Cricket Ground near Guni Agrahar in Bengaluru.

The FIR states that the caller spoke in Hindi and identified himself as the memeber of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. The accused allegedly questioned Nalavade about his ongoing probe into autorickshaw permit irregularities in the Mira Bhayandar region and accused him of harassing drivers while shielding certain agents.

When Nalavade asked the caller to visit his office with specific details regarding the allegations, the caller reportedly refused and issued a series of threats. The accused allegedly warned the officer to "increase security" and claimed that information about him had reached Delhi. He also stated that he was aware of details about Nalavade's residence and demaned the officer to change his decisions related to the permit investigation.

The threatening call lasted approximately three minutes before the caller disconnected. Nalavade believes the threats were issued with the intention to obstructing his official duties related to the probe into fake permits.

The FIR further notes that there was a delay in filing the complaint as Nalavade initially approached Kashigaon Police Station in Maharashtra, where a Zero FIR was registered. The case was subsequently transferred to Bengaluru police after jurisdiction was established.

The case been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including provisions related to criminal intimidation and obstruction of a public servant in the discharge of official duties.

Police officials said efforts are underway to trace the caller and verify the claims made during the threatening phone call.

