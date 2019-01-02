Lawmaker Who Fired In Air Injuring Delhi Woman Not From JD(U), Says Party

Janata Dal (United) general secretary Sanjay Jha said Singh had left the party years ago.

A pistol was also recovered from Raju Singh's possession, police said.


New Delhi: 

The JD(U) Wednesday refuted reports that former Bihar lawmaker Raju Singh, who was detained by the Delhi Police for firing a gun shot that critically injured a woman, is its member and asserted that he had fought against it in the last assembly polls in the state.

Raju Singh had contested against the party from the Sahebganj constituency in Muzaffarpur in Bihar in 2015 during the state assembly polls, he said.

"Some reports have said that he is from the JD(U). This is totally incorrect," he said in a statement.

Police detained Raju Singh on Wednesday.

A pistol was also recovered from his possession, they said, adding that Raju Singh was being brought to Delhi.

He had allegedly fired a shot in air during the new year celebrations and the bullet hit a woman. Read more on that story here.

