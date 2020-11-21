Law Soon To Completely Control Online Games In Karnataka: Minister

Karnataka government would soon enact a law to completely control online games, minister said (File)

The Karnataka government would soon enact a law to completely control online games and gambling linked to it, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

"A meeting of senior officials has taken place in this regard, Because of online games, many youth have got into difficulties as they lose their track or get misguided. We have got complaints from many parents and families have suffered because of it," he said.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said it is necessary to control them.

"By studying laws implemented by various states in this regard, our government has decided to bring in a law against online games at the earliest to completely control it," he said.

A decision on whether to ban online games or regulate them would be taken after examining these laws, he said.

Neighboring Tamil Nadu on Friday had issued an ordinance to "ban online gaming" involving betting, in the backdrop of suicides by gamers who allegedly lost money.