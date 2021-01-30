Latest News Live Updates: Quick Response Helped India Avoid 37 Lakh Covid Cases, Says Chief Economic Adviser

COVID-19: Over 33 lakh healthcare workers has been vaccinated across India so far. (File)

Chief Economic Advisor Dr K Subramanian on Friday said India's COVID-19 response strategy helped the country to prevent 37 lakh cases and 1 lakh deaths, PTI reported.

Addressing a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, Dr Subramanian said India's COVID-19 response was guided by research, epidemiology and economics.

Meanwhile, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced Friday that the AstraZeneca-Oxford University coronavirus vaccine has been authorised for the EU market, hours after the bloc's drug regulator recommended its approval.

It is the third vaccine approved for use in the 27-nation EU, after rival shots produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, AFP reported.

