Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 2,710 New Covid Cases, 14 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: Currently, there are 15,814 active cases in the country, the ministry's data showed.

At least 2,710 new COVID-19 cases reported the last 24 hours in India, taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 4,31,47,530.

Aaccording to the Union Health Ministry, the country also reported 14 more deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of Covid-related fatalities to 5,24,539.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

