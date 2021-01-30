Envelope Sent To Israel Embassy Official Being Probed Day After Blast

The blast outside Israel Embassy took place at 5:05 pm.

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell is investigating the blast outside the Israel Embassy that took place on Friday evening, and sparked scare in the national capital's VIP zone.

A "very low-intensity" IED (improvised explosive device) was detonated near the embassy at 5:05 pm on Friday, just 1.4 kilometres from Vijay Chowk where President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior members of the government were attending the Beating Retreat ceremony that follows the Republic Day parade.

An envelope found last evening at the blast site - addressed to an embassy official - is being investigated, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said. It's not yet clear what was written on the envelope. A half-burnt pink scarf has also been recovered from the site.

As India assured "full protection" for the diplomats, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed "full confidence" in New Delhi's probe into the blast.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has got in touch with his Israeli counterpart to share an update.

The Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar called his counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, and assured him that the Indian authorities are committed to the security of all Israeli diplomatic staff and will continue to act resolutely to locate those involved in the explosion. — Ron Malka ???????? (@DrRonMalka) January 29, 2021

Today, January 29, 2021, at around 5 pm IST, there was an explosion outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. There were no injuries, and all of our staff are safe at home. We are working with Indian authorities to find the perpetrators and the motive behind this attack. pic.twitter.com/mSoxjjXf9R — Ron Malka ???????? (@DrRonMalka) January 29, 2021

No injuries were reported; only a few cars were damaged.

Amid reports that Israel's defence establishments suspect involvement of Iran's IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) in the attack, Delhi Police has asked the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to provide details of the Iranian visitors to the national capital in the past few weeks.

Ahead of the attack, a Tel Aviv directive was issued for increased vigilance at its embassies around the world due to fears of an Iranian attack, news agency ANI reported.

A CCTV footage of the blast site that shows a cab dropping two people near the embassy is also being probed, ANI reported, citing sources in the Delhi Police, adding that it is yet to be confirmed if they have any role in the explosion.

"The forensic team has got evidence of the usage of ammonium nitrate for the blast which caused a small trench at the site," sources said, adding that if RDX was used then the impact would have been higher.

Israeli envoy Ron Malka said the explosion happened "on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries".

"The Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar called his counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, and assured him that the Indian authorities are committed to the security of all Israeli diplomatic staff and will continue to act resolutely to locate those involved in the explosion," he said in one of the tweets he posted linked to the incident.