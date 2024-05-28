22-Year-Old 'Lady Don', Carrying Rs 25,000 Reward, Arrested By Delhi Police

22-year-old 'lady don', a member of Deepak Agrola and Karamveer Kaala gang, was arrested today

A 22-year-old 'lady don', also a member of Deepak Agrola and Karamveer Kaala gang, was arrested from Fatehpur area in the national capital, Delhi Police's Special Cell official said today.

The accused was identified as Kaili Tanwar, a resident of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh and was also carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on her head.

According to police, specific input was received regarding one Kaili Tanwar, who was wanted in a murder case in Loni police station and living in the area of village Mandi, was going to be near the bus stand in Fatehpur, Delhi.

"On the basis of the above said information she was caught and arrested from the Fatehpur area on Monday," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik.

During interrogation, she disclosed her involvement in the murder case and subsequently was arrested in Kalandra under section 41.1 (ba) Cr.P.C. and produced before the court.

The officer said that an old rivalry between two groups in Loni led to the murder.

"The accused of this murder belongs to Deepak Agrola and Karamveer Kaala gang. UP Police had declared a reward of 25,000/- on the arrest of Kaili," said the officer.

"Earlier on May 3, Md. Faijan a.k.a Nanhe, who was also wanted in the same case was also arrested by the team of Special Cell after a brief exchange of fire," the DCP added.



