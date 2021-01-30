One Year Of India's Fight Against Coronavirus: 1.7 Crore Cases So Far

Kerala has the highest number of active cases accounting for about 42 per cent of the approximately 1.7 lakh active caseload. It is followed by Maharashtra. Active case count, reflecting those still recovering from COVID-19, is used as a measure to check the spread of a disease.

Kerala, where the country's first COVID-19 case was detected, had quickly became the posterchild for pandemic management with its low mortality rate. But recently, the state has been logging the highest daily cases and is the third most affected state in the country after Maharashtra and Karnataka.

India's first coronavirus patient from Kerala had fully recovered after 39 days of isolation. "It was not easy to remain isolated for so long but the counselors regularly called me, paying attention to my mental health," the 20-year-old student at a state-run university in China's Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, had told NDTV last year.

The national recovery rate is now at 96.98 per cent, the health ministry said. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent, it stated. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,58,37,408 samples have so far been tested for the highly infectious disease across the country, including 7,56,329 on Friday.

Over 33 lakh healthcare workers had been vaccinated till Friday, the 14th day of the inoculation drive in the country, the Union Health Ministry said. The pan-India COVID-19 vaccination drive was initiated on January 16 to cover healthcare and frontline workers in the initial phase.

India is using two vaccines - homegrown Covaxin and AstraZeneca's Covishield made in Pune. India is also sending the vaccines to its neighbours including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh with Afghanistan next in line.

In the past one week, India has not recorded a single coronavirus case in a fifth of its districts as its immunisation programme covered 25 lakh people with the two vaccines.

Though the country is battling hesitancy, India was on number 5 in global vaccination ranking, the Health Ministry said quoting data (till January 26) presented on Our World In Data. Currently, India is vaccinating about 4 lakh people per day, but by July the government plans to vaccinate 30 crore people and each person needs two doses that means vaccinating nearly 30 lakh people daily starting now.

Delhi which has been logging a record low in Covid cases is moving towards herd immunity from coronavirus, with 50 to 60 per cent of people in one district having developed antibodies, the latest round of sero-survey has found, sources said. Herd immunity is what the authorities are trying to achieve with the vaccination programme.