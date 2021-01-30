2 Terrorists Surrender With AK-47 Rifles After Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

The terrorists surrendered with two AK-47 rifles, police said (Representational photo)

Two terrorists surrendered today in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama after an encounter broke out in Lelhar area of the district, police said.

A terrorist was injured in the clash and has been hospitalised, Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

The terrorists surrendered with two AK-47 rifles.

"Lelhar Encounter Update: Both terrorists surrendered along with 02 AK 47 rifles before senior officers of police & SFs. One #terrorist who was injured in encounter has been shifted to hospital for medical treatment," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

The encounter had started at around 8pm on Friday, Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

#Encounter has started at #Lelhar area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 29, 2021

It was not immediately clear which terror group the two belonged to.

More details are awaited.

Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter in Pulwama's Awantipora area on Friday.

"The Police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned the area. The encounter started after the militants refused appeals of surrender and lobbed grenades at the police personnel. Three terrorists affiliated to Hizbul Mujahideen were eliminated," Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police in Kashmir said.