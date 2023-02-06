Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Another 7.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Turkey

Another 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey this evening.

The most powerful earthquake in nearly a century struck Turkey and Syria early Monday, killing over 1,200 people in their sleep, levelling buildings and causing tremors felt as far away as Iraq. At least 326 people died in government-controlled parts of Syria while 912 people died in Turkey.

Another 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey this evening, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Details of casualties in the second earthquake are yet to come in. The second shallow quake hit at 1:24 pm local time, 4 km south-southeast of the town of Ekinozu.

Here are the LIVE Updates on the Turkey Earthquake:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 06, 2023 17:02 (IST) More than 600 people were killed and thousands injured, after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria, collapsing buildings and triggering searches for survivors in the rubble https://t.co/RijEGQ1vtipic.twitter.com/Swc7wFj3V0 - Reuters (@Reuters) February 6, 2023

Feb 06, 2023 16:52 (IST) Ukraine Says Ready To Send "Large Group" Of Rescuers To Turkey

Ukraine said Monday it was ready to send emergency responders to Turkey following a deadly earthquake there that also left hundreds dead in neighbouring Syria.

"Ukraine stands ready to send a large group of rescue workers to Turkey to assist crisis response. We are working closely with the Turkish side to coordinate their deployment," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.



Feb 06, 2023 16:51 (IST) "France Is Ready": President Macron Offers Aid To Turkey, Syria After Quake

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday his country stood ready to provide emergency aid to Turkey and Syria after an earthquake that killed hundreds in both countries. "We are receiving terrible images from Turkey and Syria following an earthquake of unprecedented force," Macron tweeted.

"France is ready to provide emergency relief to the populations on the ground. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families," said the French president, whose relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have often been strained. Read here



Feb 06, 2023 16:49 (IST) Massive Quake Wipes Out Entire Sections of Major Turkish Cities

My sympathies to the people of Turkey who suffered in the horrible earthquake. It is a devastating tragedy. pic.twitter.com/Dn7ErruNfx - Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 6, 2023

Feb 06, 2023 16:46 (IST) India Ready To Help: PM Modi After Earthquake In Turkey Kills Hundreds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India is ready to provide all possible help to the earthquake-affected people in Turkey. PM Modi was addressing the people at the India Energy Week 2023 event, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

While addressing the people, PM Modi said, "We are all looking at the destructive earthquake that hit Turkey. There are reports of the deaths of several people as well as damage. Damages are suspected even in countries near Turkey. The sympathies of the 140 crore people of India are with all earthquake-affected people."

Feb 06, 2023 16:45 (IST) In Pics: Deadly Quake Destroys Buildings, Traps Several In Turkey, Syria

The death count is expected to rise as the quake struck at 04:17 am local time while most people were still at home asleep. The death count is expected to rise as the quake struck at 04:17 am local time while most people were still at home asleep.

Feb 06, 2023 16:44 (IST) New 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southeast Turkey

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey Monday afternoon, the US Geological Survey said, hours after an earlier quake killed more than 1,200 people in the region. The shallow quake hit at 1:24 pm (1024 GMT) four kilometres (2.5 miles) south-southeast of the town of Ekinozu.

