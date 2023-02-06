In Pics: Deadly Quake Destroys Buildings, Traps Several In Turkey, Syria

Strong tremors were also felt in in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria.

A powerful 7.9 magnitude earthquake killed over 50 people in southern Turkey and 42 people in the neighbouring Syria. Strong tremors were also felt in in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria where several buildings collapsed triggering a search for survivors under the rubble.

The death count is expected to rise as the quake struck at 04:17 am local time while most people were still at home asleep.

A 6.7-magnitude aftershock struck Turkey 15 minutes after the strong quake

The earthquake levelled dozens of buildings across major cities of Turkey and Syria

The death count is expected to rise as rescuers are digging through the rubble of buildings

Syria's National Earthquake Centre said this was "the biggest earthquake recorded by it"