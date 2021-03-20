Latest News Live Updates: India Logged Nearly 40,000 Cases Friday - Highest Daily-Rise Since Nov 29

Girl Electrocuted In Bihar School, Nitish Kumar Offers Financial Aid To Family

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday offered Rs 4 lakhs as compensation to the family of a girl who was electrocuted in Darbhanga, according to the Chief Minister's Office, reported news agency ANI.



The girl was electrocuted when she touched an iron gate of her classroom in Darbhanga on Friday.



Nine other students of the school were injured from electrocution as they tried to pull her away from the gate in which the current was flowing.



