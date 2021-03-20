Latest News Live Updates: India Logged Nearly 40,000 Cases Friday - Highest Daily-Rise Since Nov 29

New Delhi:
Amid a worrying surge in coronavirus cases, India recorded yet another spike of nearly 40,000 fresh infections in 24 hours on Friday - highest daily-rise since November 29 - as government warned against protocol violations and authorities prepared for a second Covid wave. 39,726 new cases took India's Covid tally to 1,15,14,331; 154 deaths in 24 hours took the total number of fatalities to 1,59,370 on Friday. Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat are the five states that have recorded the highest single-day surge since Thursday, government data shows.
Icelandic Volcano Erupts In Fagradalsfjall, Lights Up Night Sky Near Capital Reykjavik
A volcano erupted just 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Iceland's capital Reykjavik on Friday, a red cloud lighting up the night sky as a no-fly zone was established in the area.
Girl Electrocuted In Bihar School, Nitish Kumar Offers Financial Aid To Family
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday offered Rs 4 lakhs as compensation to the family of a girl who was electrocuted in Darbhanga, according to the Chief Minister's Office, reported news agency ANI.
The girl was electrocuted when she touched an iron gate of her classroom in Darbhanga on Friday.
Nine other students of the school were injured from electrocution as they tried to pull her away from the gate in which the current was flowing.
First Ever Night Flight Takes Off From Srinagar For Delhi
The first ever night flight took off for Delhi from the Srinagar international Airport on Friday, officials said.
