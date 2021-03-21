Congress Releases List Of 39 Candidates For Upcoming Bengal Assembly Polls

Congress is fighting the Bengal polls on 92 seats in alliance with the Left parties (Representational)

Congress on Saturday released a list of 39 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls, fielding Neajuddin Sk in Murshidabad, Silvi Saha in Krishnanagar Uttar (north) and Dharmendra Shaw in Bhatpara.

Md Shadab Khan will be contesting from Bhawanipur while Md Mukhtar is the party's candidate in Kolkata Port.

Ashutosh Chatterjee got the party ticket to contest from the Rashbehari seat whereas the party fielded Santosh Kumar Pathak in Chowringhee. Janab Ajmal Khan is the party's candidate from Jorasanko.

The candidates declared are for the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth phases of the Assembly polls.

The Congress is fighting the polls in Bengal on 92 seats in alliance with the Left parties.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)