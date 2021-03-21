Three Men Sent To 20 Years In Jail For Gang-Rape Of 15-Year-Old UP Girl

The court imposed a fine of Rs 32,000 on each of the guilty (Representational)

Three people have been sent to 20 years in jail by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba on Saturday for the gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 32,000 on each of the guilty.

Additional District Government Counsel Pushpendra Kumar Mishra said the judgement was delivered by special judge of Additional District and Sessions Court Santosh Kumar Yadav.

The 15-year-old girl was gang-raped in March 2019 and the thee men forced her to continue the physical relationship with them for three months which led her to become pregnant.

The girl narrated her whole ordeal to her family in July after she became unconscious as she was forced by the three to have contraceptive pills.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)