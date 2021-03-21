Rajasthan Cop Sought Sexual Favours From Rape Survivor, Made To Retire

The accused cop was arrested from his office by a team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (Representational)

The Rajasthan government has compulsorily retired police officer Kailash Chand Bohra, an official order said Saturday, days after he was arrested for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a rape survivor for taking action in cases lodged by her.

The order, signed by Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, said the decision to compulsorily retire the Rajasthan Police Service officer was taken in "public interest".

The action against 52-year old Bohra, who served the police department for 24 years and seven months, was taken under rule 53 (I) of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) Rules 1996, and as per the recommendation of a high-level standing committee of the administrative reforms department, the order said.

Kailash Chand Bohra was posted as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in the special investigation unit for crimes against women in the DCP East office.

He was arrested from his office on March 14 by a team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

"The Governor is hereby pleased to compulsorily retire the said Shri Kailash Chand Bohra from service in public interest with effect from the date of receipt of this order by him," the order said.

ACP Bohra had first demanded money from the woman, who had lodged three complaints including one of rape, ACB DGP BL Soni had said Sunday, adding that after the woman expressed her inability to give him money he allegedly began demanding sexual favours from her.

Bohra was investigating these cases.

The issue was also raised in the state Assembly by the opposition BJP on Monday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal had assured the house that the offending officer will be terminated from the service.

