Woman Constable Arrested For Allegedly Blackmailing, Extorting Rs 5.5 Lakh From Top Cop In Rajasthan

The police informed that the matter is being investigated further. (Representational)

A woman head constable was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from a Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer.

The accused head constable is posted in Bundi while the RPS officer is a deputy superintendent of police in some other district.

"Both were in touch for some time and allegedly had a mutual relationship. The woman head constable started blackmailing him and has so far allegedly extorted Rs 5.5 lakh from him," senior police official Jaipur North Paris Deshmukh said.

He said that the officer lodged a case at Shastri Nagar police station in Jaipur last week and after primary investigation, she was arrested.

The matter is being investigated further, he added.