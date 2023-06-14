CCTV Captures Night Brawl At Rajasthan Eatery, IAS, Senior Cop Suspended

The brawl took place at a restaurant on Jaipur-Ajmer highway

An officer of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer are among five people suspended over a brawl at a restaurant on Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Rajasthan.

The fight, which took place late on Sunday night, was captured by CCTV cameras at the restaurant. The visuals show people trading blows and throwing stones at each other.

IAS officer and Ajmer Development Authority Commissioner Giridhar and IPS officer Sushil Kumar Bishnoi, posted as Officer on Special Duty (Gangapur City Police), have been suspended.

A constable and two other government employees are the others suspended as Rajasthan police conducts a detailed inquiry. Two other police personnel have been sent to police lines.

According to local media reports, the officials were returning from a farewell party organised to celebrate the IPS officer's new posting. They stopped outside the restaurant as they needed to use the washroom. When they asked the staff to open up, an altercation broke out. One media report says the brawl started after the IPS officer allegedly slapped a restaurant staff for roaming around in a vest.

When the restaurant employees fought back, the IPS officer reportedly left the scene.

The restaurant owner has alleged in a complaint that the officer returned with some cops and thrashed their staff. A case has been registered against five unidentified people following the restaurant owner's complaint. The accused cops have been sent to police lines.

Rajasthan police chief Umesh Mishra has said the matter is being probed by the vigilance department.

IPS officer Bishnoi has rejected the allegations against him.