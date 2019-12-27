Hundreds Gather At Delhi's Jama Masjid In Protest Against Citizenship Law

Hundreds of people have gathered outside the Jama Masjid in the old quarter if Delhi, protest against citizenship law.

Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements to check and deal with any untoward situation in the national capital and prohibitory orders have been imposed in several sensitive areas of the city.

Congress leader Alka Lamba and former Delhi MLA Shoaib Iqbal were among those who joined the demonstrations. Ms Lamba hit out at the BJP government saying "unemployment is the real issue in the county, but you (PM) are trying to put people in a queue for NRC, as it was done during demonetisation".