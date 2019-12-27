Citizenship Law Protests Updates: No Internet In 21 Districts Of UP, Drones Fly As Cops Brace For Fresh Protests

Many parts of UP, including Lucknow witnessed clashes between the police and protesters last week.

Mobile internet has been cut off in at least 12 districts in Uttar Pradesh over concerns of further protests against the amended Citizenship Act erupting after the Friday prayers.

Internet connectivity has been suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Agra, Firozabad, Sambhal, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Rampur, Sitapur and Kanpur. Mobile Internet services and sms messages of all mobile service providers except BSNL were also suspended in state capital Lucknow, which witnessed clashes between the police and protesters last week.

More than 1,100 people have been arrested and 5,558 kept in preventive detention following violence in the state.

Restrictions have also been imposed in northeast Delhi's Seelampur also.

Students of the Jamia Millia University have declared that they will picket the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan at 3 pm on Friday to protest "police atrocities" in the state.

The Citizenship Amendment Act for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.

Here are the Updates on Citizenship Act protests:

Dec 27, 2019 10:57 (IST) 124 arrested in UP for "inciting content", 19,000 accounts reported



Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 124 people in the last one week for posting "inciting content" on social media. Close to 20,000 social media, with over 9,000 Twitter and Facebook profiles, have been reported.

"124 people arrested for posting inciting content on social media. 93 FIRs registered. Action was taken on 19,409 social media posts. 9,372 Twitter, 9,856 Facebook, and 181 YouTube profiles blocked," the statement from Uttar Pradesh police said.

Dec 27, 2019 10:33 (IST)



"Law & order situation is absolutely under control, we continue to have strategic deployment of forces, Special Investigation Teams formed to investigate cases. We have suspended internet services in 21 districts, they will be restored as and when situation demands," UP top cop OP Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Dec 27, 2019 10:09 (IST) No internet in parts of Uttar Pradesh



Internet connectivity has been suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Agra, Firozabad, Sambhal, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Rampur, Sitapur and Kanpur. Mobile Internet services and sms messages of all mobile service providers except BSNL were also suspended in state capital Lucknow, which witnessed clashes between the police and protesters last week.