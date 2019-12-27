'Ask Him What He Means...': VK Singh On Army Chief's Comment On Protests

General Singh said there was nothing political in asking students to maintain peace. (File)

Amid controversy over Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's criticism of those leading protests against the citizenship law, Union Minister VK Singh, a past army chief, came to his defence on Friday. "I don't see any politics in it," said General Singh, urging the media to explore the "context" in which he made the comments.

General Rawat, who will retire as army chief on December 31, had criticized incidents of arson and vandalism during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). "Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership," he had said on Thursday.

General Singh said there was nothing political in asking students to maintain peace while protesting.

"In our great country, the opposition can turn anything into a controversy. Ideal would have been to see the statement into context in which Army Chief has said a particular thing. Ask him what he meant. If I tell students don't unnecessarily damage property, is it politics? Search your heart and ask this question. Cross-check with Army Chief and in what context he might have said it," said the Union Minister.

"If I play football, the opposition will say it's politics. If you don't understand the context, go and check with him. If he had given advice to students to not indulge in arson, it's not a bad thing. Don't know what is so wrong in it," General Singh questioned.

The opposition has alleged that the comments are too political, coming from the Army Chief's position, which is neutral and apolitical under military rules.

Some critics cited the Army Act, which says "no person subject to the Act shall publish in any form whatever or communicate directly or indirectly to the Press any matter in relation to a political question.''

General Singh also wondered why there were doubts about the CAA, National redand National Register for Citizens (NRC.) "Where are the doubts? About papers and certificates required, this is a false narrative. I appeal to reasonable people, can't do this with unreasonable people. It pains me. Those who are born in India are Indians and no one can take away their citizenship" he said, according to news agency ANI.