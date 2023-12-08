Stadium In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla Named After General Bipin Rawat

General Bipin Rawat served as the first CDS of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday named a stadium in Baramulla district after former chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat.

The Jhelum Stadium in Janbazpora locality of the north Kashmir district was renamed 'General Bipin Rawat Stadium' on the second death anniversary of the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

"Sanction is hereby accorded to the naming of Jhelum Stadium, Janbazpora, Baramulla, as 'General Bipin Rawat Stadium,'" an order by Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, Sanjeev Verma, said.

Mr Verma, in his order, also directed the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, to ensure that an appropriate event is organised in connection with the naming of the stadium.