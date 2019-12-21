Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad Arrested Day After Protest In Old Delhi

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, 31, had escaped police custody on Friday.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been arrested by Delhi Police after he was detained early Saturday morning near the Jama Masjid.

Chandrashekhar Azad, 31, escaped police custody on Friday after leading a huge protest against the citizenship law at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi.

Before being caught, he, along with hundreds of supporters, shouted slogans and waved flags from the steps of the mosque, dramatically defying the police.

Delhi Police had denied permission to his protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar in the heart of the city. Azad tweeted that he would make it to the area anyway, and he did. "My name is Chandrashekhar Azad. Police cannot hold me captive. I wore a cap and a shawl and entered the masjid easily," he told news agency PTI.

