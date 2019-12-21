Citizenship Act Protest LIVE Updates: 9 Dead In Uttar Pradesh Amid Citizenship Act Protests

CAA Protests: A number of protesters on Friday night gathered around Delhi Police headquarters (File)

Protests which erupted across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act have led to the death of nine protestors in Uttar Pradesh, while in the national capital, a number of protesters on Friday night gathered around Delhi Police headquarters to demand the release of around 40 people who were detained in clashes which broke out in Delhi's Daryaganj area. Eight of those detained were minors aged between 14 and 15 years.

Delhi police had earlier resorted to a baton charge and water cannons after a car was set on fire. At least 36, including 8 policemen, were injured, including a child with a head injury.

In Bihar, the RJD has called for a bandh while Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to say that he would be leading a Congress protest rally in Kerala's Kozhikode.

Here are the LIVE Updates on protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA):

"My first event this morning: leading an @inckerala #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC protest rally in Kozhikode. All welcome," wrote Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Twitter.



My first event this morning: leading an @inckerala#IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC protest rally in Kozhikode. All welcome! (Replaces an earlier post which sought to depict not the territory but the people of India, in whose name we would be speaking. No wish2feed BJP trolls more fodder.) pic.twitter.com/Qxtb8akRkH - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 21, 2019