No Content Which 'Promotes Anti-National Attitudes': Centre To Channels

Protests have been going on across the country against new citizenship law. (Representational)

As protests continue over the new citizenship law across the country, the centre on Friday issued another advisory asking news channels to "abstain from showing any content which promotes anti-national attitudes. This is the second advisory issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry in less than 10 days.

"It is observed that notwithstanding the above advisory, some TV channels are telecasting content which does not appear to be in the spirit of the Programme Codes specified therein," the statement read.

"It is accordingly reiterated that all TV channels may abstain from showing any content which is likely to instigate violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes," it further read.

The government has also asked the TV channels to not show any content which "contains anything affecting the integrity of the nation" or which "criticizes, maligns or slanders any individual in person or certain groups, segments of social public and moral life of the country".

This is the second notice in less than 10 days where the ministry has asked for "strict compliance" to the Programme Codes under the Cable Television Network Regulations Act (1995).

The first advisory was issued on December 11 when the parliament cleared the new citizenship law. Both the advisories, however, do not refer to the new law.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principals of the constitution.