'Wise Government Would Withdraw It': Ramachandra Guha On Citizenship Law

CAA Protests: Ramachandra Guha was among many others who were detained on Thursday (File)

Eminent historian and writer Ramachandra Guha on Saturday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act "immoral" and "against the spirit of the Constitution" and said a wise and just government would withdraw it.

He also noted that immediate withdrawal of the NRC was a necessary first step to restore trust and heal the nation.

"To make two things absolutely clear. 1. The immediate withdrawal of the NRC is a necessary first step to restore trust and heal the nation. 2. The CAA is immoral and against the spirit of the Constitution. A wise and just Government would withdraw it too," Ramachandra Guha tweeted.

Ramachandra Guha was among many others who were detained on Thursday for staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC near Bengaluru's Town Hall, in defiance of the ban on large gatherings imposed in the city.

Reacting to his detention, Ramachandra Guha had said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens.