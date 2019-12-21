'Won't Be Pressured': Government Officials On S Jaishankar's Cancelled US Meet

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said he had no interest in meeting Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's move to cancel a meeting with senior US lawmakers in Washington, D.C., earlier this week because he did not want to meet Democrat Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, a known critic of India's stand on Kashmir, is still creating controversy. Government officials say that since Ms Jayapal is not a member of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, that Mr Jaishankar was to meet, he was under no obligation to meet her. "No Foreign Minister of any independent country should be pressurised into meeting politicians with their own agendas," officials said.

"Rep. Jayapal is not a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and her positions on India are well known. A meeting was not sought with her. Therefore, it was not India which put conditions for the meeting with the HFAC leadership, but the HFAC that insisted on unilaterally bringing a non-member," officials added.

Officials also claimed a distorted narrative was being peddled over the Foreign Minister's decision that centred on "HFAC inviting others without even seeking consent". The officials also said the Senate meeting took place as planned and was a "very open conversation".

Mr Jaishankar was quoted as making similar remarks to news agency ANI in Washington on Thursday.

Earlier this month Ms Jayapal introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives urging India to lift all restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir. She now has 29 co-sponsors for the resolution, including 2 Republicans. Ten co-sponsors came on board after the meeting was cancelled.

There have been strong reactions to the Foreign Minister's decision to cancel the meeting, including from Democrat Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, who tweeted: "efforts to silence @PramilaJayapal are deeply troubling".

Former Democrat Presidential candidate Kamala Harris was also among those to criticise the cancellation.

"It's wrong for any foreign government to tell Congress what members are allowed in meetings on Capitol Hill. I stand with @RepJayapal, and I'm glad her colleagues in the House did too," Ms Harris tweeted.

The internet ban in Kashmir is the "longest ever imposed in a democracy" according to a study by Access Now, an international advocacy group that tracks Internet suspensions, that was reported by the Washington Post.