Protesters holding agitation against the citizenship law claed with the police in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, this morning.

Sources said the protesters broke police barricades and threw stones at the police, who responded with batons and tear gas.

The clash took place in the city's Idgah area.

Mobile internet and broadband has been shut across the city.