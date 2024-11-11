Land Acquisition Protests Against Telangana's 'Pharma Village' Turns Violent

The crowd chased the officials' vehicles, officials said. (Representational)

Tension flared up in a village in Telangana's Vikarabad district on Monday after some villagers protesting the acquisition of their lands for a proposed 'pharma village' allegedly attacked the vehicles of the district authorities.

The incident occurred in Lagacharla village during a public hearing on the proposed 'pharma village'.

Television visuals showed a group of locals raising slogans and arguing with District Collector Prateek Jain and other officials over the land acquisition issue.

The Collector was surrounded by protesters but managed to board a vehicle.

The crowd chased the officials' vehicles, pelting them with stones, and damaging the windows.

The proposed 'pharma village' involves setting up pharmaceutical units in the area. P

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)