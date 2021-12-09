Lalu Yadav's Son Tejashwi Yadav Gets Married. First Pics Are Out

Tejashwi Yadav and Rachel Godinho's wedding was attended by 50 close friends and relatives

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's much-talked-about wedding took place today, tweets by his sister revealed.

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son and political heir of RJD chief Lalu Yadav, was the only one among his siblings not married.

Photos of the wedding were tweeted by Rohini Acharya, Tejashwi's sister, who congratulated the couple - Tejashwi Yadav and Rachel Godinho - and wished them "a lifetime of happiness".

हम नही है पास फिर भी मेरा आशीर्वाद है दोनो के साथ😘🤗 congratulations tutu nd Rachel 😘Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!🌷🥂 pic.twitter.com/JF567vMqyL — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 9, 2021

Images showed Tejashwi and his bride participating in wedding rituals in the presence of their family members, including the RJD leader's mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

It was Rohini Acharya who had confirmed the wedding in a tweet.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was among the guests.

The wedding was reportedly attended by around 50 close friends and family.

Tejashwi is the youngest of nine siblings. He has seven sisters and an older brother, Tej Pratap, who is separated.

In images, Tej Pratap is seen posing with the bride and groom.

RJD leaders and supporters also shared images of the couple.

Tejashwi, 32, is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly. In last year's Bihar election, he led his party to a strong tally but the opposition alliance lost to the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"We are overjoyed. Tejashwi is the only one left (among the nine children of Lalu-Rabri) to get married," said Bhai Virendra, RJD MLA and the party's chief spokesperson in Bihar.

"After the engagement, we look forward to a grand wedding. Entire Bihar would like to join its beloved leader in his moment of happiness."

Though the wedding was low-key and few knew the date, many supporters have been celebrating and distributing sweets.

Reports say the event was restricted and low-key as Tejashwi Yadav wanted to avoid a large gathering at a time the nation is on alert over rising Omicron cases.