Lalu Yadav's Son Tejashwi Yadav Reveals Reason Behind Low-Key Wedding

Tejashwi Yadav got married to Rachel Godinho on December 9.

Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav today broke his silence on his low-key wedding. Speaking to reporters in Patna, he revealed that the newlywed couple decided to keep the event small and intimate so that there was enough space for the two families to mingle and understand each other. "Had the Prime Minister and other big leaders attended our wedding, we would have been engaged in managing a lot of things and the families wouldn't have had time with each other," he said. Mr Yadav also mentioned concerns regarding Covid-19 as a reason to trim the guest list.

The wedding was reportedly attended by around 50 close friends and family. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was among the guests.

The young Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, younger son and political heir of RJD chief Lalu Yadav, got married to Rachel Godinho on December 9. The 32-year-old is the last among nine siblings to get married.

Mr Yadav said that a reception will be planned in Bihar soon, and the family will finalise the date in the next two to three days. He said it's taking time as they have to decide on an appropriate venue that can host a large number of guests. Referring to an incident at his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav's wedding where the stage caved in, he said they need to ensure all care is taken to avoid such accidents as "lakhs of people" who love Lalu Yadav are eager to welcome their "daughter-in-law".

Speaking to the media, Mr Yadav also said that his wife has voluntarily chosen an alternative name, Rajyashree, as it would be easier for people in Bihar to pronounce. "My father had suggested the name," he added.

He also responded to his maternal uncle Sadhu Yadav's objection to him marrying a Christian woman instead of within the Yadav caste, which all his siblings have done. He termed it "confusion" and said he didn't want to make personal remarks as he still respects the uncle. Mr Yadav did suggest, though, that the new generation considers such ideas discriminatory. "We are young people with new ideas and thoughts...when we talk about ending discrimination...we are Lohiaite and Samajwadi, there shouldn't be any discrimination," he said.