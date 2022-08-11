



Told My Dad "Want To Marry Her, But She's Christian": Tejashwi Yadav To NDTV

Tejashwi Yadav, the new Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, today described his wife Rachel as "the perfect partner" and said his family fully supported his decision to marry her at the end of last year.

Talking to NDTV hours after he took oath as the second-in-command of the new Bihar government headed by Nitish Kumar, Mr Yadav said that in marriage, he sought "partnership and understanding."

He said when he realised he had found that, he told his father, Lalu Yadav: "I'm dating this girl and I would love to marry her. But she's a Christian."

"My dad was like, 'It's OK. No problem'," he said.

"People should know this about Lalu-ji," he said, referencing his father, a political veteran, and the caste complexities of Bihar.

Mr Yadav, who is 32, said his sisters had "arranged marriages, but not forcefully", explaining that his father is a modern man in many ways. They were given the freedom to reject the grooms they were introduced to: "Nobody forced anyone.".

"There's been a perception about my father, our family, about Bihar. But things haven't been like that," he said, "My dad has always given freedom to my sisters. He would keep them at the forefront."

Asked if his decision to not consider religion or caste as factors in his marriage, he also said, "I really wanted it to happen after both sides agree. We never wanted anyone to be unhappy."

It worked out without a hitch, he said, "I am happy. And my parents are happy."