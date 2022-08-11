"I Invite Enforcement Directorate To Come, Stay": Tejashwi Yadav To NDTV

Tejashwi Yadav, the Number Two in Nitish Kumar's brand new Grand Alliance government, today cheered his boss over his move to end the alliance with the BJP. Asked if he was not concerned about action by the Enforcement Directorate -- which the opposition alleges is used against them for political vendetta -- he said "I invite the Enforcement Directorate to come and stay".

"They (the Enforcement Directorate) can come and open an office at our place here. Please come and stay as long as you want. It is working like BJP party's cell," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.