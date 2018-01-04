Lalu Yadav Tells Court It's Too Cold In Jail. "Play The Tabla," Says Judge During the course of proceedings in the packed court room, the judge told Lalu Yadav that he had read the latter's record and had vigilance remained tight, such a thing (fodder scam) would not have happened.

Share EMAIL PRINT Lalu Yadav, known for his funny liners, said in the court, "It is very cold here (in jail)". Ranchi: Even in the midst of proceedings to decide the quantum of sentence in a fodder scam case involving Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav, the leader did not miss to crack a funny one when he told the judge that "it was very cold in jail" to which the judge replied play 'tabla'.



A special court earlier deferred the sentencing of Lalu Yadav in the fodder scam case till tomorrow when it is likely to decide whether to pronounce the quantum of punishment over video conference or in court.



Lalu Yadav, known for his funny liners, said in the court, "It is very cold here (in jail)".



CBI Special Court Judge Shiv Pal Singh, hearing the case, was quick to reply, "Then, play table (musical instrument)".



During the course of proceedings in the packed court room, the judge told Lalu Yadav that he had read the latter's record and had vigilance remained tight, such a thing (fodder scam) would not have happened.



The judge further commented that the RJD chief did not act promptly on which Lalu Yadav in his characteristic style said "I am also an advocate."



Lalu Yadav is an LLB from Patna University.



The judge also informed Lalu Yadav about the contempt notices to RJD leader Raghuvansh Lalu Yadav Singh, Lalu Yadav's son and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejaswi Yadav, Congress leader Manish Tiwari and RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari.



On this, the RJD chief requested him to drop the notices.



Before being taken away from the court room, Lalu Yadav urged the judge to think with a "cool mind".



When the judge said he could opt for video conferencing for hearing on arguments on the quantum of sentence tomorrow, Lalu Yadav requested for personal appearance. The judge said he would decide tomorrow about it.



The fodder scam relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury 21 years ago.



While the sentencing of Lalu Yadav was deferred for tomorrow, the arguments on quantum of sentence of IAS officer Beck Julius, political leader Jagdish Sharma, former treasury officer Krishna Kumar Lalu Yadav, fodder transporter/suppliers Gopinath Das and Jyoti Kumar Jha, ended today.



On a plea by three former IAS officers - Beck Julius, Phoolchand Singh and Mahesh Lalu Yadav - the court directed to lodge them in the higher division of Birsa Munda jail where RJD chief Lalu Lalu Yadav Yadav is given.



In all, 16 persons along with Lalu Yadav were convicted in the case on December 23 while six others, including former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted in the case.



