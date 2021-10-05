Bihar Chief Minister Expects 'Appropriate Action' On UP Violence

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose party is an ally of BJP, said he expected adequate steps. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said he looked forward to "appropriate action" by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Mr Kumar was asked about the incident, the aftermath of which was in the headlines all through the day, by reporters on the sidelines of his weekly programme "Janata Ke Darbaar Mein Mukhyamantri".

"Yes, I read about it in the newspapers. It was on the front pages. There should be appropriate action. I hope adequate steps will be taken," said Mr Kumar, whose Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) is an ally of the BJP.

There has been turmoil in the adjoining state ruled by the saffron party, over the violence that claimed eight lives on Sunday soon after the visit of Union minister Ajay Mishra and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Several leaders opposed to the BJP, including Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were detained by police earlier in the day while they were trying to reach the violence-hit district.

The Bihar chief minister was also asked about his plans to conduct a state-specific caste survey, which was the only way out left after the Centre has firmly turned down enumeration of any social group other than the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

"We will do so after convening an all-party meeting. It should take place after the by-elections in the state," said Mr Kumar, who had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, heading an all-party delegation from Bihar, to press the demand for including Other Backward Castes (OBCs) in caste census.

By-elections to Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly segments in the state will be held on October 30 and counting of votes will take place on November 2.

