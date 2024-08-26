Ladakh Gets 5 New Districts: Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra And Changthang

Five new districts have been created in the Union Ministry of Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced today. The new districts are Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang.

"The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh," Mr Shah said. "The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny."

Ladakh was given a Union Territory status after the Centre revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two UTs in 2019. Being a UT, Ladakh comes under the direct administrative control of the Home Ministry.